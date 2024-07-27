Russians, fleeing war, find haven in the cafes and beaches of South America
Ryan Dubé , Samantha Pearson , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 27 Jul 2024, 06:45 PM IST
SummaryAmid the cafes and beaches in Argentina and Brazil, émigrés are snapping up apartments and opening beauty salons and restaurants.
BUENOS AIRES—At Bucarest Gastro Bar, the waiters speak Russian as customers forgo the local rib-eye for skewered meat called shashlik.
