Salma Hayek Pinault redefined Hollywood. Now she’s redefining philanthropy.
Ellen Gamerman , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 29 Oct 2024, 08:39 PM IST
SummaryIn the worlds of Hollywood, fashion and activism, there’s never been anyone quite like Salma.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
IN THE COURSE of one conversation, Salma Hayek Pinault mourns the death of her pet rescue owl, reveals that she never signed a prenup in her marriage to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault and bemoans the obnoxiousness of certain wealthy people who assume they’re interesting just because they’re rich.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less