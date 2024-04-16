Salman Rushdie releases ‘Knife,’ a book about his brush with death
SummaryAlmost two years after an attack that nearly ended his life and left him blind in one eye, the author tells his story in a new memoir closely guarded up to its publication date.
At a party last Thursday for Salman Rushdie’s new memoir “Knife," there were none of the usual stacks of books for guests. Graydon Carter, who was hosting the party with his digital publication Air Mail, had received his copy only that morning and hadn’t read it yet. Rushdie’s literary agent, Andrew Wylie, let a reporter hold the hardcover for a few seconds. No reading or signings took place.