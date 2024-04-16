Salman Rushdie releases ‘Knife,’ a book about his brush with death

“I used to fly to London once a month to meet with him in various safe houses," Wylie said of that period. “It was very dramatic—exciting for me, but there he was inside the bubble, and that is a different experience." Afterward, Rushdie moved to the United States, where he’s lived since. After the attack in 2022, “he went back inside the bubble," the literary agent said, which was actually much more confined than the prior one."