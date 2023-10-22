Sam Bankman-Fried Took Risks at FTX. Will He Bet on His Own Testimony?
Corinne Ramey ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 22 Oct 2023, 07:56 PM IST
SummaryThe FTX crypto-exchange founder faces a choice on whether to take the stand after former members of his inner circle testified that there was sweeping fraud.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, known for his appetite for risky bets, is mulling perhaps his biggest gamble yet: testifying in his own defense.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less