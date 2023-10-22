Sam Bankman-Fried Took Risks at FTX. Will He Bet on His Own Testimony?

One hint that Bankman-Fried might testify was a recent court filing in which his lawyers said they were trying to get him access to prescribed Adderall medication during the trial day. Without it, he wouldn’t be focused enough to participate meaningfully in presenting his defense, including making the decision to testify, his lawyers said. One of his lawyers subsequently said in court that he is now receiving the dosage they sought from jail officials.

