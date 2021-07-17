When Lina Mokhtar and her two sisters saw the news last month that Saudi Arabia would for the first time officially allow women to perform the hajj without a male guardian, the three of them immediately put in their applications.

On Saturday, Ms Mokhtar and one of her sisters will be part of a limited group of some 60,000 worshipers to begin the pilgrimage—the second time the Covid pandemic has led Saudi authorities to cut the numbers of those permitted to perform the rite, a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for all Muslims able to physically and financially able to make the journey. In normal years more than two million pilgrims gather for the hajj.

Ms Mokhtar was surprised by the move to do away with the requirement that women pilgrims need a mahram, a close male relative, to accompany them, but hailed the decision.

“It is kind of difficult depending on someone else or asking a mahram of yours, ‘Please let us go to hajj,’" said the Jeddah-based market researcher in her late 40s. “You can make that decision yourself."

Several of her female friends also registered for the hajj this year when they heard the news, wanting to seize the opportunity. While most of their applications weren’t approved by the hajj ministry, the chance to decide on their own whether to apply or not was a welcome change, she said.

Previously “it would have had to have been a collective decision," she said. “Now the decision is all yours, it’s not tied to somebody else."

The decision to drop the requirement for mahrams is the latest move in recent years by Saudi Arabia to loosen some restrictions on women, particularly Saudi citizens, that critics and human-rights groups have said turns them into second-class citizens.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia began allowing women over 21 years of age to travel abroad without a male guardian’s permission. The government also previously lifted the ban on women driving, even while jailing some of the female activists who called for that move and criticized the government’s position on women’s rights.

For Ms Mokhtar, it will be her second time performing hajj. But the first time she did it, with her brother as her mahram, she was in her mid-20s and described herself as more foolish and just looking to tick a box to say she had made the pilgrimage at least once in her lifetime.

But in recent years she had decided she wanted to perform it again, now that she is older and more focused on it as a spiritual experience.

“I feel like I’m more mature and it will be a more meaningful journey for me now," she said. “It will be a completely different experience."

Ms Mokhtar’s father is too old to meet the age requirements for hajj this year and her brother is travelling. They would have been her only available mahrams since she is not married. Her sister, Rana, who is also performing hajj with her, is married, but her husband wouldn’t have been able to take time off from work to accompany her.

The sisters will travel to Mecca from Jeddah on Saturday as part of an organized group. For days, Ms Mokhtar has been preparing herself, spiritually and materially. In addition to clothes suitable for a physically intense pilgrimage and a prayer mat, she has been packing N95 masks, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer.

The normally five-day ritual, with pilgrims packed shoulder-to-shoulder, will be a day longer this year to allow for spacing out of worshipers.

“With 60,000 people it will, God willing, be more relaxed," Ms Mokhtar said, especially during rami jamarat, the symbolic stoning of the devil. “That was very difficult. People always get hurt."

Despite the official change allowing women to attend without a male relative, not everyone is on board.

All pilgrims must go to hajj with tour companies, which helps to better organize the large gathering of people performing various rituals over several days and locations. But the company Ms Mokhtar and her sister initially tried to sign up with still had a ‘mahram only’ clause.

“I didn’t know that some would accept you and some wouldn’t," she said. “It’s not a big deal…but it is about the principle. We should have the choice."

Dunia Mohammad had the same problem. When her hajj application was accepted this year and she tried to sign up with a tour company, her first choice informed her that they weren’t accepting women without a mahram.

“That was a bit confusing," said the 33-year-old customer service worker.

Progress for women in Saudi Arabia hasn’t followed a smooth trajectory. Though the government has relaxed certain laws, they have faced opposition from some parts of the country’s conservative society which has eschewed any change when it comes to women’s rights.

If the government hadn’t relaxed the mahram requirement, Ms Mohammed said she might not have been able to go: Her father, who is her only close male relative, is sick and cannot perform hajj.

But she added that doing the at-times difficult five-day pilgrimage with a man has its benefits as well.

“If I had the choice I would definitely want to go with a mahram because going with a man makes things a lot easier, for example in terms of carrying things," Ms Mohammed said, with a laugh. “Like when it’s time to collect the jamarat (stones), the men usually do that."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

