Scatter and survive: Inside US military shift to deny China ‘big, juicy’ targets
Niharika Mandhana ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 12 min read 20 Oct 2024, 08:12 PM IST
SummaryAmerica is upgrading far-off runways and reviving World War II airfields to counter the threat of China’s enormous missile arsenal.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The remote Pacific airfield used to launch the atomic bombings of Japan during World War II is being revived with a different foe in mind: China.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less