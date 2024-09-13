Shallow thinking about water imperils the planet

Several countries have tried and failed to fish the mesopelagic zones, citing high costs and low catches, but Norway is making a more sustained effort, processing unappetising creatures into fishmeal for its thriving (and lucrative) salmon farms. But mesopelagic fish play a vital role in the ocean’s carbon-sequestration cycle, and nobody knows the effects of thinning them out—whether the zone can be sustainably fished or whether it could quickly become as overfished as the surface. (As one researcher explains, “If this works, it will be an opportunistic fishery…you’ll have to go and get as much as possible before it disappears.")