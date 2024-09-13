Can you shave your face in under a minute? Try these tips from army men | Mint

Can you shave your face in under a minute? Try these tips from army men
SummaryMen in the military are masters at shaving quickly—without suffering nicks or razor burn. Here, time-saving tips from former drill sergeants, paratroopers and other shaving pros.
Whenever Mitchell Moses, 40, a one-time drill sergeant now living in Fort Knox, Ky., sees a guy shaving at Planet Fitness, he thinks: “Man, if you were a soldier you wouldn’t be taking that long." Indeed, men in the military must shave at lightning pace, sometimes twice a day. A hint of stubble is “the first thing that will get you yelled at in the morning," said Matt Semple, 27, a former Navy officer. “They really drill in: ‘Wake up and shave,’" said Semple, who’s pursuing an M.B.A. at Boston College.