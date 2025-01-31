She wrote a racy book. Now she’s worried her son will find it.

David’s story is an extreme case from a certain era of now middle-aged writers, once-young literary exhibitionists who bared all in trendy sex-and-dating confessionals without worrying too much about a terrifying future audience: their children. The author has decided to run interference on her written legacy, using the tools of online publishing and the tricks of search engine optimization to bury her original book. Though other writers don’t go that far, they’re still nagged by the question: How do they handle their old revealing work when it’s out there in digital form, a few clicks away from a search-word-savvy child who goes to Amazon for a Lego set and comes back with a parent’s secrets?