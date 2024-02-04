Shock and awe as America strikes Iran’s proxies
Summary
- More US attacks on the “axis of resistance” are likely
Night after night, for almost a week, sources around the Middle East said the strikes were imminent. At around midnight on February 3rd they finally happened: B-1 bombers flew from America and hit more than 85 targets at seven locations in western Iraq and eastern Syria. The sorties had been expected ever since a drone attack on January 28th, carried out by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, killed three American soldiers and injured dozens more at a remote outpost in north-eastern Jordan, near the border with Syria.