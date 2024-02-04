Shock and awe as America strikes Iran’s proxies

Three questions loom. The first is when and how America will carry out subsequent attacks, and how Iran and its allies will respond. Iran has long hoped that fighting with American troops in Syria and Iraq would eventually drive them out. There are now signs, however, that the regime is worried that militias could drag it into direct conflict with America. On January 30th Kataib Hizbullah, the strongest Iran-backed group in Iraq, said that it would suspend its attacks against American targets. Yet other factions have vowed to continue their attacks. Militias in Iraq compete with one another for power and popularity. Iran has influence over them, but cannot dictate their every move.