Six novels about India, perhaps the world’s most interesting place
The Economist 6 min read 25 Aug 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Summary
- Works of fiction about a country whose global clout, already large, is growing
THERE IS A case to be made that, to a Westerner, India is the most interesting place on Earth. This writer had that thought decades ago on the banks of the Ganges river in Varanasi, a city that is holy to Hindus. The river is at once a goddess, a laundry and a thoroughfare. People defecate on its banks, and when human bodies are cremated there sometimes mourners cannot afford to buy enough wood to finish the job. So many seemingly incompatible realities fused together! For such reasons, India has long fascinated outsiders. Increasingly it commands attention for other reasons.
