Six novels about India, perhaps the world’s most interesting place

THERE IS A case to be made that, to a Westerner, India is the most interesting place on Earth. This writer had that thought decades ago on the banks of the Ganges river in Varanasi, a city that is holy to Hindus. The river is at once a goddess, a laundry and a thoroughfare. People defecate on its banks, and when human bodies are cremated there sometimes mourners cannot afford to buy enough wood to finish the job. So many seemingly incompatible realities fused together! For such reasons, India has long fascinated outsiders. Increasingly it commands attention for other reasons.

In 2023 India surpassed China to become the world’s most populous country, with 1.4bn people. It is one of the world’s strongest big economies. In global affairs it is increasingly important.

Most of the novels we recommend below predate India’s recent rise to geopolitical prominence and are not celebratory. They have much to say about India’s troubles: tension between the Hindu majority and the Muslim minority, poverty, caste divisions and bureaucracy. They will entrance readers and educate them about one of the world’s most important and interesting places.

Midnight’s Children. By Salman Rushdie. Random House; 560 pages; $18. Vintage; £7.99

If you spend time in India every one of your senses will be overstimulated: a typical day is sweltering, noisy, filled with strong smells and colours, crowded with people and thus exhausting. One of the many pleasures of reading “Midnight’s Children", Salman Rushdie’s novel relating both a family saga and the history of independent India’s first few decades, is that it delivers a similarly intense, even overwhelming, experience. The plot is madcap and packed with implausible characters. The prose is intensely playful, overstuffed with puns and double meaning. The political history of both Pakistan and India is deftly told. All is seen from the perspective of Saleem, a garrulous Muslim boy with a remarkably large nose, as he grows up and is battered by national and family dramas. Born at the moment of independence Saleem, along with hundreds of other children born that night, has magical powers. Saleem’s rival, also in a sense his twin, is Shiva, a somewhat thuggish boy with ridiculously powerful knees. This is a captivating book, but not an easy one to read. It has been justly acclaimed, winning–among other awards–the “Best of the Booker" prize in 2008. Like the country, it is big, demanding, bold and full of wonderful confusion.

A Fine Balance. By Rohinton Mistry. Knopf; 624 pages; $16.99. Faber & Faber; £9.99

The India that “A Fine Balance" portrays is ugly: a country disfigured by caste and religious prejudice and violence, where beggars are crippled and mutilated to boost their earning power, where government is arbitrary and corrupt and every effort by hard-pressed citizens to better their lot ends in disaster. But the novel’s bleak view of India is lightened by the decency, courage and good humour of its protagonists. Though he moved to Canada in 1975, the year in which most of “A Fine Balance" is set, Rohinton Mistry was born in what was then Bombay, into its small community of Parsees (Zoroastrians), which he often writes about. “A Fine Balance" is centred on the flat of a Parsee widow, in an unnamed city that resembles Bombay, but offers a panoramic picture of India during the “Emergency" in 1975, when Indira Gandhi suspended democracy and ruled as a dictator. The book is far more than an eloquent indictment of a disastrous political experiment. It is a deeply moving meditation on the search for security and happiness.

The Siege of Krishnapur. By J.G. Farrell. Knopf; 728 pages; $30. Everyman; £12.99

During the Indian rebellion of 1857 a small group defended the British Residency in Lucknow, seat of the empire’s representative to Oudh, against Indian soldiers for several months. In “The Siege of Krishnapur", published first in 1973, J.G. Farrell uses that episode as the basis of his own tale. As the holed-up Brits endure thirst, rotting rations, insects and cholera, their efforts to remain strong and, by their lights, civilised falter. Afternoon tea continues, but the tea is water. Hat stands prop up the ruined ramparts. The heads of “electro-metal figures" become cannonballs. Shakespeare’s “scythed its way through a whole astonished platoon of sepoys"; another, of Keats, had “flown very erratically indeed, killing only a fat money-lender and a camel". Farrell’s achievement is to be extremely funny while conveying great tragedy. His denunciation of the decadence of empire could apply to a lot of human folly. “Why do people insist on defending their ideas and opinions with such ferocity, as if defending honour itself? What could be easier to change than an idea?"

The God of Small Things. By Arundhati Roy. Random House; 352 pages; $18. HarperCollins; £9.99

Arundhati Roy’s first novel was also her most acclaimed. (It took her 20 years to write a second.) Published in 1997, it centres on a family living in Ayemenem, a village in Kerala, a southern state. Its timeline zigzags between the 1960s and 1990s. It starts with the reuniting of twins, and their recollections of the funeral of their cousin, Sophie Mol, who drowned when she was eight and they were seven. Sophie’s death, as the ensuing narrative will reveal, will lead to the unravelling of a rich family. Perhaps more than anything “The God of Small Things" is the story of how fleeting events can prove momentous—how “a few dozen hours can affect the outcome of whole lifetimes." But it is also a way for Ms Roy, now an outspoken activist, to write about some of India’s thorniest issues, including caste, domestic and sexual abuse, communism and religion. It does so with dancing prose that can verge on the mystical.

Last Man in Tower. By Aravind Adiga. Knopf; 480 pages; $16.95. Atlantic Books; £9.99

Aravind Adiga is best known for “The White Tiger", an indictment of inequality in India and particularly in Delhi, the capital, which was published in 2008. “Last Man in Tower", published three years later, revolves around a decrepit middle-class housing block on prime property in Mumbai. Developers want to tear it down to build luxury flats. Most residents are soon keen to sell up. The only holdout is Master-ji, a retired schoolteacher, who feels unable to leave the place where he has lived his entire life. The resulting conflict among decades-long neighbours is the stuff of a quieter, more intimate story than Mr Adiga’s better-known book. But, in its depiction of the struggle to get ahead in a country where opportunities are scarce, it is just as devastating.

English, August: An Indian Story. By Upamanyu Chatterjee. New York Review Books; 336 pages; $22.95. Faber & Faber; £8.99

Agastya Sen–young and rudderless–joins the Indian Administrative Service, the elite part of the national bureaucracy. His first posting is to the sweltering town of Madna, 18 hours away from Delhi by the fastest train, “but of course the fastest train simply shrieked its way through it". “English, August" is a comedy about how this displaced sophisticate deals with the inanities and other challenges of officialdom and provincial life. His coping mechanisms include getting high on cannabis, telling lies and reading Marcus Aurelius’s “Meditations". India has changed a lot since the late 1980s, when “English, August" was published. But it has not changed so much that readers will fail to smile with recognition at Upamanyu Chatterjee’s wry satire.

