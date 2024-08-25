Six novels about India, perhaps the world’s most interesting place

If you spend time in India every one of your senses will be overstimulated: a typical day is sweltering, noisy, filled with strong smells and colours, crowded with people and thus exhausting. One of the many pleasures of reading “Midnight’s Children", Salman Rushdie’s novel relating both a family saga and the history of independent India’s first few decades, is that it delivers a similarly intense, even overwhelming, experience. The plot is madcap and packed with implausible characters. The prose is intensely playful, overstuffed with puns and double meaning. The political history of both Pakistan and India is deftly told. All is seen from the perspective of Saleem, a garrulous Muslim boy with a remarkably large nose, as he grows up and is battered by national and family dramas. Born at the moment of independence Saleem, along with hundreds of other children born that night, has magical powers. Saleem’s rival, also in a sense his twin, is Shiva, a somewhat thuggish boy with ridiculously powerful knees. This is a captivating book, but not an easy one to read. It has been justly acclaimed, winning–among other awards–the “Best of the Booker" prize in 2008. Like the country, it is big, demanding, bold and full of wonderful confusion.