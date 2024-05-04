Skip the summer crowds in Europe. Try these less popular destinations instead.
SummaryHeading to Europe in search of good food, fascinating history and pristine beaches? These five destinations offer all that and more, but without the usual summer throngs.
THE ONSET of summer means a rush of vacationing Americans descending on Europe. They come in their millions, in search of ancient ruins, plates of fresh seafood lashed in olive oil and Mediterranean beaches. But they arrive hamstrung by the belief that only a handful of places can satisfy their hopes: the same Greek islands, the same major cities, the same ancient sites. As certain locales like Dubrovnik and Santorini buckle under the weight of mass tourism, it’s past time we think beyond the continent’s greatest hits.