Skip the summer crowds in Europe. Try these less popular destinations instead.

THE ONSET of summer means a rush of vacationing Americans descending on Europe. They come in their millions, in search of ancient ruins, plates of fresh seafood lashed in olive oil and Mediterranean beaches. But they arrive hamstrung by the belief that only a handful of places can satisfy their hopes: the same Greek islands, the same major cities, the same ancient sites. As certain locales like Dubrovnik and Santorini buckle under the weight of mass tourism, it’s past time we think beyond the continent’s greatest hits.

Here, five oversaturated European destinations to skip this summer—and where to go instead.

Trade Lake for Lake | Lake Orta, Italy

The jet set has long viewed Italy’s Lake Como as the go-to for indulgent lakeside escapes, complete with celebrity sightings, opulent Michelin-starred meals and over-the-top hotels. But if you want the same natural beauty, and can survive with a bit less glam, Lake Orta, about 70 miles away, offers a chic, crowd-free alternative. Here, you can still indulge in some elements of the high life. Michelin-starred Villa Crespi, for instance, serves diners in a stunning setting that evokes a Moorish palace. But the luxury feels quieter at places like Laqua by the Lake, a modern “aparthotel" where celebrated chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo mans the kitchen and where a tranquil lakefront beach club makes for ideal Negroni-sipping terrain. Soul-soothing hikes lead up to Sacro Monte di Orta, a pilgrimage site, and don’t miss San Giulio Island, home to a basilica adorned with ancient frescoes. —Jordi Lippe-McGraw

View Full Image A view of lake Orta, San Giulio Island, northwestern Italy. (Image: Pixabay)

Dethrone Dubrovnik | Šibenik, Croatia

Every summer, masses swarm Dubrovnik, a city on the southern end of Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast made famous by “Game of Thrones." Overnight, tourists transform the walled medieval Old Town into an overpopulated ant hill. Head, instead, to the coastal hilltop town of Šibenik, 175 miles up the coast. This 1,000-year-old fortress-topped outpost of 40,000 people quietly offers up persuasive reasons to visit. The UNESCO-listed 15th-century Cathedral of St. James is reportedly the world’s largest church built entirely of stone. The Michelin-starred Pelegrini serves up elevated riffs on central Dalmatian fare. The town doubles as a gateway to Krka National Park, filled with waterfalls and hiking trails. But the best reason to point yourself to Šibenik? Far fewer cruise ships stop there, so you’ll be able to stroll the shiny limestone streets without playing limbo under selfie sticks. —David Farley

Henge Your Bets | Avebury, England

The megalithic structure of Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain promises a fresh-air break from London’s bustle. But a visit also means grappling with traffic, steep entry fees and the disappointment of learning a fence encircles the world-famous stones. Instead drive 40 minutes north to the village of Avebury. The overlooked sister of the region’s large henge destinations might not feature on as many postcards, but it’s bigger, quieter and, crucially, largely unfenced. Visitors meander among grazing sheep in not one but three stone circles. Afterward, seek out the Red Lion, a contender for the Platonic ideal of a pub, first opened in 1802, with a thatched roof and hazy West Country hard cider on draft. —Katie Deighton

Make for the Mainland | Athens Riviera, Greece

This summer, wave goodbye to the tourists swarming Santorini, Mykonos and other overcrowded Greek islands, and follow in-the-know locals to the Athens Riviera, a coastal stretch just outside the Greek capital. Along with beautiful beaches, you’ll find some of the best seafood in the country. At Papaioannou, for instance, most of what winds up on your plate has been freshly spearfished. For luxury that rivals the islands’ best hotels, try the One&Only Aesthesis, which opened in last fall in the cosmopolitan neighborhood of Glyfada. Less than 10 miles from central Athens but on a protected beach, it feels much farther away. About 5 miles down the coast, on the pine-clad peninsula of Vouliagmeni, the Four Seasons Astir Palace boasts three private beaches. —Hannah Seligson

Get Nouveau Rich | Riga, Latvia

“We’ll always have Paris," Humphrey Bogart’s character assures his star-crossed lover in “Casablanca." Bogie’s right—we will. So this summer, skip the Olympic crush and try your Belle Époque with a side of herring. Riga, Latvia, like Paris, is chockablock with art nouveau buildings, most built between 1900 and 1914 when a construction boom transformed this Baltic city—whose center is now a Unesco World Heritage site. Start at the Art Nouveau Centre, a residential museum. Then wander to the architectural epicenter, the district around Alberta Street, and take in sinuous facades and ornate balconies. It may not have Paris’s haute cuisine bona fides, but Riga’s no culinary slouch. Try Snatch for crudo and pasta, and Art Café Sienna for coffee and cakes. —Andrew Nelson