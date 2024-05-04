Skip the summer crowds in Europe. Try these less popular destinations instead.

Make for the Mainland | Athens Riviera, Greece

This summer, wave goodbye to the tourists swarming Santorini, Mykonos and other overcrowded Greek islands, and follow in-the-know locals to the Athens Riviera, a coastal stretch just outside the Greek capital. Along with beautiful beaches, you’ll find some of the best seafood in the country. At Papaioannou, for instance, most of what winds up on your plate has been freshly spearfished. For luxury that rivals the islands’ best hotels, try the One&Only Aesthesis, which opened in last fall in the cosmopolitan neighborhood of Glyfada. Less than 10 miles from central Athens but on a protected beach, it feels much farther away. About 5 miles down the coast, on the pine-clad peninsula of Vouliagmeni, the Four Seasons Astir Palace boasts three private beaches. —Hannah Seligson