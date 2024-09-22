Slow down: longer races offer fans more than sprints do

IT IS NOT easy to predict which athletes will stick in the mind when an Olympic games ends, although Simone Biles is usually a good bet. Underdogs will triumph; local favourites will delight; the greats will be brought low and the humble raised high. The winners of the women’s and men’s 100-metre sprints, however, always stand a good chance of being among the Olympic darlings. Not only do they take home gold medals. They also lay strong claim to dazzling superlatives: the world’s fastest woman and the world’s fastest man.

Sometimes the outsized attention 100-metres champions receive is richly deserved. The performances of Jesse Owens at the Berlin games of 1936 undermined the Nazis’ propaganda efforts. More recently, the eight gold medals that Usain Bolt won across the Olympics of 2008, 2012 and 2016 won him not only international renown but also the highest earnings in the history of athletics.

But think about it another way. The top-ranked male sprinters cover 100 metres in less than ten seconds. The best women need a little over ten and a half. These bursts of speed are among the most watched events at any Olympic games. But the excitement, for television viewers at least, is over rather quickly. After a replay or two it’s back to the canoeing. There are no tactics; no time for a story to develop. Despite the spotlight that is shone on the sprints, the longer races, from the 800 metres to the marathon, can make a more rewarding spectacle.

There are two reasons why the average person is better able to relate to elite long-distance running than to sprinting. First, longer races are a common part of the world of recreational sport. The 5,000-metre and 10,000-metre races are simply posher-sounding versions of the 5ks and 10ks that millions run every year. Many people know their 5km or 10km times, from fun runs, park runs and weekend plodding, and can compare themselves to the stars. Beatrice Chebet of Kenya takes less than 29 minutes for the 10,000 metres; perhaps you’ve just got under the hour mark. Few normal people sprint, unless they are in danger of missing the bus. Most will not have had their 100 metres timed since school.

Second, the speed at which long-distance racers run is more familiar. Few humans have got near Mr Bolt’s top speed of 44.7kph. But in 2018 a video went viral in which people running on a treadmill tried to maintain the 21kph average pace that Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya achieved when breaking the world record for the marathon that year. Punters of all ages and shapes were able to keep up, even if sometimes only for a matter of seconds.

For fans with no experience of middle- or long-distance running, and no wish to humiliate themselves for a treadmill video, longer races offer an experience more in line with their other media-consumption habits. True, the ten-second excitement of a 100-metres final appears almost tailor-made for the supposedly shortened attention spans of the TikTok era. Yet even in a dopamine-driven online environment, longer races offer enjoyment at a competitively brisk pace. Olympic-level 1500-metre races last about the length of a pop song. A 5,000-metre race is a little shorter than a sitcom on a streaming service. Even the marathon’s two-hours-plus is not far off the average length of a Hollywood film. Sprints are perfect for doomscrolling, but longer races are the ideal length for entertainment. Runners must decide how to race: are they content to stay in, or even at the back of, the pack of runners, and trust their finish? Or do they prefer to try to dictate the pace from the front? And how will they respond mid-race to their competitors?

There exists one further aspect of middle- and long-distance racing that, at least in the Paris games, offers something the sprints cannot. Men’s sprinting has yet to overtake the legacy of Mr Bolt, who has held the world records for the 100 and 200 metres for nearly 15 years. The women’s records are even older, set in 1988 by Florence Griffith-Joyner. Conversely, among the athletes lining up in Paris are Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, the holder of the men’s records at 5,000 and 10,000 metres, and the different holders of all the women’s records from 1,500 metres up to the marathon.

Of course fandom is not zero-sum. It is possible to elevate middle- and long-distance runners without minimising the accomplishments of sprinters. Still, if you want to watch the greatest runners of not just the present era, but the entirety of athletics history, the safer bet is on middle- and long-distance races. And if you’re truly more interested in a 100-metre sprint, the ends of longer races feature those, too.