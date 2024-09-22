Slow down: longer races offer fans more than sprints do

For fans with no experience of middle- or long-distance running, and no wish to humiliate themselves for a treadmill video, longer races offer an experience more in line with their other media-consumption habits. True, the ten-second excitement of a 100-metres final appears almost tailor-made for the supposedly shortened attention spans of the TikTok era. Yet even in a dopamine-driven online environment, longer races offer enjoyment at a competitively brisk pace. Olympic-level 1500-metre races last about the length of a pop song. A 5,000-metre race is a little shorter than a sitcom on a streaming service. Even the marathon’s two-hours-plus is not far off the average length of a Hollywood film. Sprints are perfect for doomscrolling, but longer races are the ideal length for entertainment. Runners must decide how to race: are they content to stay in, or even at the back of, the pack of runners, and trust their finish? Or do they prefer to try to dictate the pace from the front? And how will they respond mid-race to their competitors?