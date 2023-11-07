Some forms of chronic pain are particularly mysterious

Some relief

Although unrealistic expectations can make matters worse, ways to relieve nociplastic pain may yet be found. Most interest now lies in harnessing the brain’s flexibility for good. “Neuroplasticity can actually go both ways," says Dr Munglani. Psychedelics such as psilocybin, for example, are thought to act on certain neurons in ways that disrupt their existing connections, making it easier to reform faulty circuits or to establish new connections between different parts of the brain. Such new patterns of brain activity have been tentatively linked with an easing of depression, and could potentially help with nociplastic pain. Later this summer, Peter Hendricks at the University of Alabama will begin a clinical trial testing psilocybin on patients with fibromyalgia in order to monitor changes to their level of pain and quality of life. Tryp Therapeutics, a Canada-based biotech company, is also planning to trial the effects of a synthetic form of psilocybin on patients with fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome.