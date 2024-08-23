When the best travel plan is no plan
Heidi Mitchell , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 23 Aug 2024, 10:06 AM IST
SummaryTraveling with no itinerary offers pleasures that you can’t get with carefully managed trips. But spontaneity requires an open mind—and an ability to accept occasional disappointments.
Stuck with a 36-hour layover in Bangkok in December 2016, I made a wild decision: I contacted a Thai friend via Facebook whom I had met decades earlier, when I was studying abroad in my early 20s. Shortly after, Pim arrived at the airport bearing two flared glasses brimming with ice-cold martinis. We hustled onto a flight bound for Phuket, Thailand, and spent the next 24 hours beachside catching up on the past quarter-century.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less