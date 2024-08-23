When the best travel plan is no plan

In Panama City, we went a step further, and didn’t even book a hotel for our two-night stay en route to the eco-retreat, Islas Secas. We searched in the taxi for a place to stay and secured a killer suite for less than $300 at the American Trade Hotel, a restored neoclassical jewel from 1917 smack in the heart of the old town. Hot and hungry, we scuttled over to Fonda Lo Que Hay, hailed as one of the best restaurants in Panama, and scored the last two seats at the bar. Chef José Olmedo Carles Rojas even chatted us up and revealed his favorite outdoor markets. I was smitten—and this was before he opened his hot spot in Los Angeles.