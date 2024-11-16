Squeaky-clean Europe is more corrupt than you think
Summary
- Scandals and scams are rife. The EU’s clean-up isn’t working fast enough
“IT WAS RETRO style," laughs Ruta Kaziliunaite, the co-ordinator of Lithuania’s Special Investigation Service (STT), the country’s anti-corruption police. Last November the former leader of the Liberal Movement party was convicted of taking bribes from an executive at MG Baltic, a trading and real-estate conglomerate. It was not a matter of hidden transfers to shell companies, but of old-fashioned wads of cash: the STT found €242,000 ($269,000) stashed in the MP’s house and car. (Both men are appealing.)