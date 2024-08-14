‘Stress on shelves’—the battle for space in store aisles

Some brands are influential enough, and drive enough shopper traffic to products through their own marketing, that they may get around the fees. But for most companies, they are generally thought of as a cost of entry for shelf space, retail experts said. The fees, they said, can add up quickly, on average ranging anywhere from around $100 per item per store to five or even six figures. Leading brands may also influence what is on shelves as so-called “category captains," which are generally a retailer’s top sellers of goods such as coffee, snacks and cheese and provide advice and recommendations about the appropriate product mix in a given store.