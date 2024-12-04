specials
Tackling Bengaluru’s infra challenges: A CEO debate
Alokesh Bhattacharyya 6 min read 04 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- The third chapter of the Mint CEO roundtable series in India’s IT capital focused on the travails of urbanization, and what can be done about them.
Poor roads. Traffic jams. Fraying tempers. Overflowing sewers. Solid waste litter. Water scarcity. Flooded roads from rain. Wrong-side driving. Boorish behaviour all round. Sound familiar?
