Tackling Bengaluru’s infra challenges: A CEO debate

Amrit Acharya, CEO and co-founder of Zetwerk, for one, said he couldn’t imagine living in any other city in India, but Bengaluru still manages to frustrate. One suggestion he had was to improve ‘walkability’ in the city. “If you look at the best cities globally, they are extremely good for walking; in Bengaluru, you can restrict that to just the CBD (central business district)," he said, adding that while there are a lot of issues with infrastructure, focusing on sidewalks would the brand value of the city and could also have several unintended positive side effects.