Tank Tops, Toilet Trips and Lies: What Headhunters Can See

One time, I also had an initial phone screen scheduled with a candidate about a software engineer job and they picked up the call while in the shower. I could hear water running, and they said, “Oh, I’m actually in the shower right now." I asked, “Are you just getting into the shower?" And they said, “No, no I’m in the shower." I was just like, you could have just let this go to voicemail! It was pretty mind-blowing. And I told them that we should reschedule.