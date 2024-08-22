How Taylor Swift fans broke economics
SummarySwifties have the same mental biases as the rest of us, making them reluctant to sell even at eye-watering prices.
Taylor Swift ended the European leg of her Eras tour on Tuesday at London’s Wembley Stadium, delighting nearly 100,000 cheering “Swifties"—but leaving many who couldn’t snag a ticket disappointed. One reason: the failure of the secondary market in tickets. Swifties have the same mental biases as the rest of us, making them reluctant to sell even at eye-watering prices.