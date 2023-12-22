Taylor Swift Is Still Intimidated by the Fear of Being Average

Her earthshaking, record-smashing Eras Tour sold more than $1 billion of tickets, printing so much money that even the Federal Reserve was impressed. She boosted the economy by filling stadiums, hotels and restaurants with Swifties of all ages each time she invaded a new city. When the movie version of her concert arrived in theaters, it beat “Mission: Impossible" and “Indiana Jones" at the U.S. box office. The most popular artist on Apple Music and Spotify, she provided her fans with new ways to spend money every few weeks, and she even managed to create a lucrative market for beaded friendship bracelets. Also, in her free time, she went to NFL games and made America’s biggest sport even bigger.