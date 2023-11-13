Technology and experimentation are shaking up the audiobook sector

ONE PRESBYTERIAN church in Newark, New Jersey, has taken many forms. Built in 1810-11, it was one of the city’s most imposing buildings before it was destroyed by a fire in 1930. When it was rebuilt, architects opted for a Gothic style, with vaulted stone ceilings and exquisite stained-glass windows. But in 1995 the congregation was dissolved and the property fell into disrepair. In 2019 the edifice was resurrected once again, this time as the “Innovation Cathedral" for Audible, an audiobook and podcast firm.