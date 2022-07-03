Telangana govt lists widely used Thyronorm tablets as ‘Not of Standard Quality’

“There are a number of ways to distinguish if the Thyronorm pack that a customer has is genuine or counterfeit. For example, genuine Thyronorm has an innovative flip-top pack dispenser which provides the ease of use and single tablet dispensing. There is a QR code on its label, which when scanned leads to an informative landing page with a video on the benefits of the flip-top pack. There is a genuine Abbott logo on the cap affirming the authenticity of the pack. If customers have further queries, they can contact Abbott at webmasterindia@abbott.com," the company said.