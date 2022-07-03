Telangana govt lists widely used Thyronorm tablets as ‘Not of Standard Quality’2 min read . 06:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration has listed Thyronorm tablets—the widely used brand of medicine for hypothyroidism—under “Not of Standard Quality" list.
The report from the state drug controller published in March stated that “sample does not comply identification and assay of Thyroxine sodium tablets I.P. (Drug Nil) as per Indian Pharmacopoeia 2018".
Thyroxine is a man-made form of thyroid hormone, essentially used in the drug for underactive thyroid condition. In other similar tests, there have been issues with the labelling of the dosage as well.
Another report by the same drug authority highlighted that the composition on the bottle was also incorrect. “On the bottle it is written as 100 mcg, but in the composition it is mentioned as Thyroxine Sodium 50 mcg. And also the tablets have a monogram as 100 on one side. It is a misbranded sample," the report said.
Besides, the second report also mentioned the “assay for Thyroxine sodium as per IP is NIL".
Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson on Sunday morning remained unanswered till press time.
Thyronorm is a brand of Abbott, a highly reputed international pharmaceuticals company. However, the name Abbott has been missing in entries of the state drug controller list and it mentions that it is manufactured by “Acme Generics LLP" in Himachal Pradesh.
However, Abbott has claimed that the sample “has been confirmed to be counterfeit".
“The batches of Thyronorm mentioned in the list of Drugs Control Administration, Government of Telengana, have been confirmed to be counterfeit and were not manufactured or marketed by Abbott. There is no quality issue with genuine Abbott products. In this case, we proactively alerted authorities about these potential counterfeit medicines and they took necessary action," said an Abbott spokesperson.
“Abbott takes the quality of its medicines very seriously. Genuine and high-quality Thyronorm from Abbott continues to be available in pharmacies across India. For the safety and benefit of our patients, we will continue our efforts to alert authorities against counterfeiters," the spokesperson said.
“There are a number of ways to distinguish if the Thyronorm pack that a customer has is genuine or counterfeit. For example, genuine Thyronorm has an innovative flip-top pack dispenser which provides the ease of use and single tablet dispensing. There is a QR code on its label, which when scanned leads to an informative landing page with a video on the benefits of the flip-top pack. There is a genuine Abbott logo on the cap affirming the authenticity of the pack. If customers have further queries, they can contact Abbott at webmasterindia@abbott.com," the company said.
A survey conducted by SRL Diagnostics underlined that 32% of Indian population is suffering from various kinds of thyroid disorders. The data showed that north India reported maximum cases of hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, and its variants were reported from south and west zones as well.