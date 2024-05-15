The 100-year quest to make a paper bottle
Saabira Chaudhuri , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 May 2024, 09:00 PM IST
SummaryDiageo, Pernod Ricard and Procter & Gamble are among a raft of companies testing designs they are betting can help their brands stand out on shelves, woo consumers concerned about plastic and cut carbon emissions.
SLANGERUP, Denmark—For more than a century, businesses have struggled to solve a curiously complicated challenge: How to make a paper bottle that doesn’t get soggy and keeps drinks fresh.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less