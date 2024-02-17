The $50 Device That Turns Handguns Into Automatic Weapons

Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone’s life ended moments after he pulled over a car without license plates by a Dollar General store in rural Mississippi last month.

The driver pulled out a pistol illegally modified with a small device known as a Glock switch, which made it capable of fully automatic gunfire, according to police.

Malone, a 44-year-old father of three, was killed instantly in a barrage of bullets.

Nearly a century after a federal crackdown on machine guns largely ended the use of automatic weapons by criminals, they are back on the rise thanks to Glock switches, an illegal modification that lets Glock-brand pistols fire continuously with one trigger pull.

Glock switches are about the size of a thumbnail, easy to install, and typically sell for between $50 and $100. Authorities have struggled to regulate them as they have exploded in popularity recently because they can be manufactured cheaply and quickly on 3-D printers. Previously, most Glock switches were imported to the U.S. from other countries.

“They’re easily made, they are non-traceable and the profit margin is so high," said Jeff Boshek, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Dallas field division.

A representative for Glock, maker of some of the bestselling handguns in the U.S., didn’t respond to requests for comment. Similar devices can make other pistols and AR-15-style rifles fire automatically, but those aren’t as commonly used in violent crimes.

Fewer shootings, more deaths

Their growing use means even as the number of shootings in major cities is falling following a pandemic-era spike, each shooting is becoming potentially deadlier.

The problem is acute in Washington, D.C., where police say the growing number of Glock switches contributed to the city’s 274 homicides last year, the most since 1997. While the number of shootings was 9% above the average for the prior three years, the number resulting in death was 22% higher, Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a recent city council hearing.

Metropolitan Police Department officers recovered 195 Glock switches last year, up from 66 in 2021, Smith said.

Nationwide, alerts for automatic gunfire last year rose 97% from 2021 across 127 jurisdictions with gunshot detection technology, according to SoundThinking, the company behind the technology. SoundThinking, formerly known as ShotSpotter, said it received 9,683 alerts for automatic gunfire in those jurisdictions last year, with a total of 98,031 rounds fired.

“We haven’t seen this many machine guns used in crimes since Prohibition," said Thomas Chittum, a senior vice president at SoundThinking who previously worked at ATF.

A 90-year-old prohibition

The federal government first imposed tight restrictions on machine guns in 1934 to crack down on Thompson submachine guns, known as “Tommy guns," used by gangsters and bootleggers. Anyone wanting to buy one had to register it and pay a special tax.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed a law banning the manufacturing of new machine guns for sale to civilians, as well as devices that modify weapons to fire automatically like the Glock switches. Machine guns made before 1986 have soared in value and are primarily owned by wealthy gun collectors, not violent criminals.

ATF officials in the Dallas-Fort Worth area seized 300 machine-gun conversion devices in 2023, most of them Glock switches, compared with 40 in 2021. In November, a Dallas officer was injured by a murder suspect firing at police with a fully automatic Glock.

One of the gunmen in a 2022 shootout in Sacramento, Calif., that killed six and wounded 12 fired more than two dozen rounds at rival gang members and into crowds spilling out of nightclubs with a Glock that was illegally modified to fire automatically, according to police.

Glock handguns typically carry six to 17 rounds, but larger magazines can expand their capacity to 50 or more.

Homemade, illegal and deadly

Some of the biggest purveyors of Glock switches are individuals manufacturing them at home with 3-D printers, law-enforcement investigations have found.

Xavier Watson, a Fort Worth, Texas, man who pleaded guilty last year to illegal possession and transfer of machine guns, bragged to undercover federal agents that he could produce about 400 Glock switches and other machine-gun conversion devices a day with the two 3-D printers he owned, according to court documents. Watson sold the agent 10 switches for $600.

An attorney for Watson didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The proliferation of Glock switches has spurred Republican and Democratic state lawmakers to call for bans on them so offenders can be prosecuted in state court without having to involve federal law enforcement.

In Virginia, bills to ban the switches passed both chambers of the closely divided legislature this month with broad bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin hasn’t said if he will sign the measure.

Seven states—including Mississippi, Alabama and Pennsylvania—are considering banning Glock switches and other similar devices, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a gun-control group. Another 21 states have such bans in place.

In Mississippi, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said law-enforcement officials across the state support the proposal. Recent shootings in Jackson have involved a Glock and an AR-15 modified to shoot automatically, he said.

“That’s something you use in wartime or in a military setting, that’s not something you would use on a street," he said. “It’s too much firepower."

Write to Zusha Elinson at zusha.elinson@wsj.com and Scott Calvert at scott.calvert@wsj.com