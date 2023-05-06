The Age When You Stop Feeling Young

Dr. Levy says she is starting to see a change in how people view getting older, by embracing their age and finding strengths in it. During the pandemic, more women skipped the hair dye and went gray. In her acceptance speech, Michelle Yeoh, who won her first Oscar at 60 for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once," told women not to “let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime." And some people are working later in life and using their age to their advantage when applying for jobs.