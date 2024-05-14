The art market is down. A cyberattack at Christie’s may make things worse.
SummaryThe auction house plans for sales to proceed, including for a Warhol “Flowers” estimated at $20 million.
Christie’s remained in the grip of an ongoing cyberattack on Tuesday, a crisis that has hobbled the auction house’s website and altered the way it can handle online bids. This could disrupt its sales of at least $578 million worth of art up for bid this week, starting tonight with a pair of contemporary art auctions amid New York’s major spring sales.