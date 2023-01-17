The best films of 2022

“Happening" Based on the autobiographical novel by Annie Ernaux, “Happening" stars Anamaria Vartolomei as a student who gets pregnant on a one-night stand in 1963. She tries to secure an abortion, even though the procedure was illegal in France at the time, but soon finds that few will help her—and several will stand in her way. Audrey Diwan stages her flawlessly acted and perfectly paced film in the style of a contemporary indie drama, without the usual signifiers of the 1960s, so you could easily assume that it was set in the present day. If the location were different, it could be.

