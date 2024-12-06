The best new books to read about finance

To Mr Leigh (and plenty of others) economics is the science of how people “maximise their well-being in the face of scarcity". He illuminates how people have become much better at this by charting the number of hours’ work throughout history that it has taken to produce an hour’s worth of light for a household. Our prehistoric ancestors would have had to spend 58 hours foraging for timber; in the late 1700s, it would have taken five hours to make an animal-fat candle that smelled awful. Today less than a second’s work will earn a typical worker enough to flick the switch.