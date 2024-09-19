The best thing to do with a sabbatical is travel
SummaryMore companies are offering sabbaticals as a benefit for burned-out employees. Experts say a big trip can be a rewarding way to spend that time away from the desk.
I am writing this from a seaside cafe on the Greek island of Paxos. I’ve just ordered a freddo cappuccino. My husband, Rahul, is sitting across from me engrossed in a book. Our itinerary for the afternoon includes a dip at the beach near our Airbnb, and, just maybe, a quest to find spinach pie.