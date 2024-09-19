The best thing to do with a sabbatical is travel

Many choose to use their sabbatical to catch up on home life (and sleep), but experts say traveling can amplify the rewards. “Immersion into a brand new world can be significantly more powerful than a staycation at home, as it allows you to separate from your work environment even further," said Colorado-based vocational psychologist Bryan Dik, Ph.D. As such, added Dik, a travel sabbatical can help set staffers up to generate new ideas, indulge their creativity and re-establish confidence.