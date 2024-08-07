‘The Book-Makers’ review: Bound to please
SummaryMaking books was once both laborious and noisome, involving hot animal glue and boiling cauldrons. Still, the books could be beautiful.
The earliest-known depiction of workers in a printing shop dates to 1499. In the image, which was printed in France by Mathias Huss, four men are trying to get on with the business of composing type and pressing pages, but they’re impeded in their work by a cohort of grinning skeletons. The skeletons have invaded the shop as part of the allegorical “danse macabre" that was popular in the late medieval period and that reminded people of every station that death comes to all.