‘The Book-Makers’ review: Bound to please

So enthusiastic is Mr. Smyth that the reader may on occasion be impressed to the point of stupefaction, like a shy guest at dinner with a bibulous raconteur. Almost every page—almost every paragraph—fizzes with facts, allusions, speculations, tidbits of etymology and gems of historical interest. To emphasize the importance of a rediscovered Shakespeare folio, Mr. Smyth writes: “The Wildgoose First Folio’s arrival is an occasion to be placed alongside the great theatrical revivals of Shakespeare’s plays after the reopening of the theatres closed between 1642 and 1660; the appearance of editions of Shakespeare’s works in the eighteenth century, beginning with Nicholas Rowe in 1709 and Lewis Theobald in 1733; and later cultural celebrations such as actor David Garrick’s 1769 Stratford Shakespeare Jubilee which, despite torrential rain on day two (the grand pageant called off), to a considerable degree invented the idea of Shakespeare as a tourist commodity, and of Stratford as a destination for the Bard-struck." You see how it is: Wonderful specificity, but a lot for a single sentence.