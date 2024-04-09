The calming power of rituals

Garciaparra is far from alone in his behavior at the plate. Researchers at the University of Hawaii went even more granular in classifying and counting movements made by the school’s baseball players, using 33 different categories that included details like “scraping the ground in various ways with their feet" and “stretching or flexing different parts of their body." During an entire at-bat of several pitches, the average player displayed 83 of these micro-movements, and no player used less than 51. Players generally knew they were doing this but underestimated their own movements by a factor of four and were surprised when watching their behaviors on video. But they didn’t stop doing them; the knowledge just confirmed how much they counted on these behaviors to get “in the zone."