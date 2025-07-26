The case for taking mini retirements along the way in your career

She says it also is essential to have a buffer in your budget for the time away, especially if you are traveling, since unexpected expenses will come up. She learned this the hard way after a career in information technology consulting during her own “mini retirement"—which included 20 months as a volunteer in Kyrgyzstan with the Peace Corps and six months of traveling. She had to lay out $1,000 for an unplanned helicopter flight necessary to get out of the mountains in Nepal due to a cancelled flight that left her with the choice of waiting days for open seats on another flight or hiking for four days.