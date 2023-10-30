The choice between a poorer today and a hotter tomorrow

Financial trouble

Behind the scenes in Paris, faultlines solidified. Some in international finance think climate is now the priority. They argue that if there is no planet on which to live, poverty alleviation is somewhat beside the point. “We have been talking about development for 40 years," says Vera Songwe of the Grantham Institute. “This is a luxury we do not have with climate." The hope is that some countries will get rich from the green transition. Regardless, all countries need to eliminate net emissions, this camp argues, including those in Africa, some of which emit next to nothing. Vast amounts of finance should be diverted to countries that emit the most. Compromises should be made to get private capital on board. Multilateral development banks need new criteria by which to judge their lending, and governments need help spending their climate finance effectively.