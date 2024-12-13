The closely guarded secrets Of Manhattan doormen

When a kid comes to the lobby with a more innocuous request, doormen like Michael Cartegena are eager to respond. “This one boy was a few years old when he came into the building," the 36-year veteran working on 60th Street reminisced. “As he got older, he’d come down while I was working, and we’d talk about the Jets and sneakers. At 13, the family invited me to his bar mitzvah; he liked being around me." When the kid became a chessmaster at 18, they’d play chess after work.