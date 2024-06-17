The ‘coordination tax’ at work is wearing us down

More productive in-office time

Since the pandemic, adhesives maker H.B. Fuller has let team managers decide how many days their reports work in the office. At first, some colleagues went weeks without seeing each other. Others complained the office felt dead. So the St. Paul, Minn., company asked employees assigned to its headquarters to come in Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday one or two designated weeks a month for collaborative work. The company says office attendance during those periods is 50% higher than other times.