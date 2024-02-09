The dangers of carrying a child for someone else in China

The law is not much help if a dispute arises between a surrogate and a client or an agency. In 2018 a woman named Yan Xiaoli agreed to be a surrogate for 350,000 yuan ($50,000). She was paid a portion of the total. But, she claims, the client refused to hand over the rest once he learned that she was pregnant with twin girls. So Ms Yan sued him. A court not only denied her claim, but told her to return the money she had already received. It said the contract she had signed was invalid because it violated “public order and morality".