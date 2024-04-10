The four most divisive words on a flight: Will you swap seats?

James Randolph is a pretty chill flier. Unless you ask him to switch seats.
“99% of the time I’m going to say no,’’ the 35-year-old digital marketing director from Florida says. “I picked this seat. I want to have it. I paid extra for it.’’
Escalating airline seat fees and basic economy restrictions have made that simple question a potential minefield on planes and social media. Passengers who ask are labeled entitled cheapskates. Those who say no? Inconsiderate jerks.
Flight attendants are often left to mediate as other passengers squirm in their seats. It’s one more place where we all seem to be at each other’s throats over often minor problems.
Hardly a month goes by without a seat-switching drama going viral. One retelling on X last week drew 6.6 million views and so many comments and questions that the author posted a detailed diagram of the seat-swap request before muting the thread.
There is even a TikTok video from a former flight attendant rating your chances of success. Want to swap an aisle or window seat for the same type of seat nearby? 99.9% chance. A middle seat for your aisle or window? 10% to 15% chance, tops.
Sky swap
Mitra Amirzadeh, an Orlando-based flight attendant and union representative for a major airline that charges for advance seat assignments, says seat-swap requests happen on eight of her 10 monthly shifts. Increasingly, she says, they are from couples not seated together. (Airlines have adopted more family-friendly seating policies in recent years following government pressure.)
Amirzadeh says it has reached the point where she rarely intervenes because she doesn’t think passengers who paid for a particular seat should be forced to swap simply so others can sit together.
“The next time you feel yourself getting angry or getting frustrated that you’re not getting the seat you want,’’ she says, “you need to remind yourself that you didn’t pay to pick your seat. Otherwise, you’d be in it.’’
Anne Oldmixon, a retired middle-school librarian, says she was practically bullied into moving her JetBlue Airways seat on a flight from Boston to Florida in January so two friends could sit together. It wasn’t a bad switch—middle seat to a window—but she found the passenger’s tone obnoxious.
“She stood in the aisle and she said to me, ‘Your choice is the window seat,’ ’’ she says.
Oldmixon says she’s a nice person and didn’t want to be in the middle of two friends’ conversation, so she moved.
That still wasn’t enough. They asked her to put the window shade down. She refused.
“They were giving me the evil eye,’’ she says.
A child sitting solo
Lizzie O’Leary had to work to persuade someone to trade seats so her husband and 3-year-old son could sit together on a Delta Air Lines flight from Savannah, Ga., to New York this month. The initial passenger they asked to swap first-class aisle seats refused. (O’Leary bought her ticket separately and was in economy.)
O’Leary says Delta couldn’t fix the problem before boarding, so she was told to ask someone to switch. She didn’t think it was a big ask—the passenger was only moving back a row for a 90-minute flight—and couldn’t imagine someone wanting to watch “Bluey" with a stranger’s child. She says she has moved seats for other families.
They found someone else to switch. And O’Leary got a quick lesson on the divide over seat switching, even when it isn’t the fault of the flier asking the question. After she vented on X about the incident, she was showered with sympathy from other parents but was also asked over and over why her problem should be solved by someone else and was called some vile names.
“I think that airplanes, especially now, bring out our deepest psychoses,’’ says O’Leary, who hosts a technology podcast on Slate.
Delta called her to apologize for the mix-up. Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant says cases like O’Leary’s are rare. “This is never the experience we want families flying to have, and we follow up every reported instance like this with our people as a coaching moment," he said.
Flight attendant Amirzadeh says she mediates seat-swapping requests only when a child is involved. She says she’s gotten good at “reading the room" in search of volunteers, but when that doesn’t work, she takes things up a notch.
“I have said before, ‘OK, so you’re going to watch the toddler?’’’ she says. “You’ll want their snacks and their coloring books then, because they’re going to need that.’’
Nick Leighton tackles thorny manners and etiquette issues like this on “Were You Raised by Wolves?’’, the popular podcast he co-hosts.
He sees an open-and-shut case when it comes to asking another passenger to swap places.
“You are under no obligation to give up the seat you paid for. Full stop,’’ he says.
Leighton says it’s fine to ask another passenger to move if a) the request is genuine and reasonable and b) you’re OK if they say no, even without a reason. But it isn’t a negotiation.
The podcast recently started asking listeners to send in “etiquette crime reports.’’ They have flooded in from stressed-out travelers.
“Anxiety doesn’t lead to great etiquette scenarios,’’ Leighton says. “We’re all rolling in tired and cranky.’’
