The Fun Things in Life Are Giving Us Buyer’s Remorse

The cost of admissions and fees for entertainment rose faster than the cost of many staple goods last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That has helped raise standards for the amount of fun we expect for our money—and triggered quick disappointment when our experiences don’t live up to the price. Someone who scores cheap flights to Europe may give the trip five stars before the plane even boards. Someone who spends half their paycheck on playoff tickets may get cranky about it by halftime.