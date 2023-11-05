The Fun Things in Life Are Giving Us Buyer’s Remorse
The steeper price we pay for tickets and travel changes how we rate our experiences.
As the cost of having fun goes up, so do the odds that you’ll feel let down.
Isa Jones paid $375 for a ticket to a local music festival, more than twice what she remembers paying more than a decade ago. “It’s like my happy place," she said, justifying the expense.
Midway through the three-day festival last month, the 33-year-old copywriter from Austin, Texas, felt she wasn’t really getting $375 worth of fun. It was more like $200 of fun, she said. “The price keeps going up but nothing about the experience improves," she said.
And, she couldn’t help but think of ways she could have squeezed more pleasure out of that sum—using it to pay for a few days of skiing, for one. “My brain is putting everything in those terms right now whenever I spend money," she said.
The cost of admissions and fees for entertainment rose faster than the cost of many staple goods last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That has helped raise standards for the amount of fun we expect for our money—and triggered quick disappointment when our experiences don’t live up to the price. Someone who scores cheap flights to Europe may give the trip five stars before the plane even boards. Someone who spends half their paycheck on playoff tickets may get cranky about it by halftime.
And people are spending for now. Corie Barry, Best Buy’s CEO, said at a conference last month that “experiences are really where people are willing to pay" and that this was dragging on demand for expensive electronics.
Studies on money and happiness tell us that paying for experiences tends to bring us greater pleasures than buying stuff, because those experiences can deliver payoffs before, during and after they happen.
If a pricey experience can’t live up to its own hype, the answer isn’t to give up on going to shows or traveling. Instead, look for cheaper pleasures, said Amit Kumar, a marketing professor at the University of Texas at Austin.
“You might go to a tasting menu and have an exquisite meal at a fine dining restaurant, but some of the best stories you have might be about the hole-in-the-wall restaurant that you happened across," Kumar said.
People report enjoying more-expensive purchases more, according to a study in The Journal of Positive Psychology from 2016. The relationship between price and satisfaction isn’t as strong for experiences as it is for material purchases.
“Virtually everyone will get more out of driving a Lexus than a Camry, and more out of driving a Camry than a Corolla," the researchers wrote. “But a stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Vienna can easily be eclipsed—because of bad weather, bad news from home, or a bad companion—by a stay in a Holiday Inn."
Dissatisfaction is more likely when money is tighter, a 2022 study in the Journal of Consumer Research found. People feel worse about purchases of both things and experiences and write more negative reviews, researchers found. This regret often stems from thinking about all the other ways the money could have been used instead.
Paying too much for a meal can add bitterness to each bite. Jones recently canceled a $20 monthly pass she had at a movie theater because its food prices have spiked.
The thing that convinced her was a $45 bill for a pepperoni pizza and two hard ciders after seeing “Killers of the Flower Moon." “I got my check and was like, ‘You know, I think I’m gonna cancel,’" she said.
Calandra Coone paid about $400 total for her and her niece to see Beyoncé in Atlanta in August. Leading up to the show, Coone, who is 42 and works at a nonprofit, avoided videos from other tour stops on her social-media feeds so that she could see the performance for the first time in person.
When she got to the stadium, she found she couldn’t see what was happening on the enormous screen behind the singer, to her a central part of the show.
“It cost a lot of money to not see anything," Coone said. “People were just sitting there mad with their arms folded."
Beyoncé put on a great show, Coone noted, but it wasn’t the experience she’d hoped to give her niece. “You have to push through and enjoy yourself anyway so you don’t feel like you wasted your money," she said.
Coone said she’s grown more discerning about what she spends on, especially as tickets for food festivals, museums and other attractions get more expensive.
“Everybody just wants to start at, like, $39.99," she said. “That doesn’t include parking. And heaven forbid you got to get something to eat afterward."
With prices for both material goods and experiences running high, Kumar said, people might be less likely to regret their spending if they shifted more of it to the experience side of the ledger.
Even if outings to concerts or games don’t go as planned, people can mentally reframe them afterward.
“If it ended up raining when you went to see Taylor Swift, that seems like it could be a disappointment," Kumar said. “But it’s pretty easy for people to find some silver lining there—you know, ‘Wasn’t it funny when we took the train back after the show and everyone was still in their outfits but they were totally drenched?’"
Some letdowns just can’t be spun. Coone said she would love to feel like the concert in August was worth what she paid for it.
“I’ve been trying to talk myself into that for all of these three months," she said. “But even when I think back on it, I just still cannot escape the disappointment."
Write to Joe Pinsker at joe.pinsker@wsj.com