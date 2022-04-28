It’s been tumultuous Indian Premier League (IPL) season so far this year. Even with the addition of two new teams—Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans—television viewership has been declining. Or so it did for the first two weeks, showed data from subscribers of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India that measures television viewership.

The cumulative reach of the first eight matches of the IPL dipped 14% compared to the 2021 edition. Cumulative reach is the number of people watching an event across a defined time period. There was a 25% drop in billion minutes of consumption, too, in the same period. Data in the consecutive week also indicated a drop.

There’s been a lot speculation around the decline in the IPL’s TV viewership. While some said the format has grown stale, others pointed to IPL fatigue owing to the tournament being played in quick succession.

One of the reasons put forth for lower viewership is also that all the matches are being played in and around Mumbai owing to covid. This, media experts said, is not leading to a spike in viewership in the cities that own the teams. Not just that, the most popular teams in the IPL thus far, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have disappointed their fans with poor performance.

As per BARC analysis of the IPL between 2016 and 2018, at an all-India level, games featuring CSK and MI generated the highest viewership, while Rajasthan Royals generated the lowest.

The three-year analysis said CSK emerged as a clear leader in terms of growth in viewership of “home-city/state" for matches featuring CSK versus those featuring other teams—clearly highlighting the strong connect between Dhoni’s team and Chennai/Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry. Viewership from Chennai market grew 119% when CSK played.

Currently, while the favourite teams are underperforming, the new teams have yet to build an audience connect. “There is no distinct fan for Punjab or Gujarat and hence no ‘pull’ for the telecasts to watch ‘my’ team," Sandeep Goyal, managing director, Rediffusion told Mint in an earlier interview.

BARC’s earlier analysis had mentioned 41% growth in TV impressions for the IPL 2018 versus 2016 and 16% over the 2017 season. Average time spent too went up from 28 minutes average to 34 minutes average.

However, for the ongoing season, media and sports marketing experts said increased mobility—resumption of offices, schools, and colleges and people stepping out for entertainment and eating out—may be cutting into the TV viewership of the IPL.

However, they also point to a bigger issue. More and more viewers could be watching the IPL online—both on mobile phone and on smart, connected TVs at home. This viewership is not being mapped or captured.

“With the rapid growth in digital video viewing, especially since 2020, viewership of major sporting events should be viewed as an aggregate. Many more people may be watching the IPL online, than ever before. Globally, television viewership for long format properties like Academy Awards or Grammy (perhaps except NFL) is declining while digital is gaining traction. So, it’s not just cricket," said Sunil Lulla, the founder of consulting service The Linus Adventures.

He added that the series is still ongoing. “Typically, viewing picks up as it progresses. Two major teams which have led to viewing peaks—MI and CSK—are not in the best form, which may have caused a drop at present," he added.

The media rights for the IPL for the next five seasons beginning 2023 will be up for auction on 12 June. There’s conjecture that the declining TV viewership may affect the bids which are expected to start from a base price ₹33,000 crore.

Both linear television and streaming rights will be up for auction and experts said the IPL price will be determined by fierce competition among bidders.

Sports marketing experts who spoke to Mint earlier said current viewership will not impact the bids for media rights. Whoever wants to own the IPL will bid audaciously, they said.

Agreed Lulla: “One may expect to see tough competition for the IPL rights for TV too as television is very dominant in terms of mass viewing engagement and a great way to reach millions of households, effectively."

Shuchi Bansal is Mint’s media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will look at pre-ssing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.